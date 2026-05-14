That sentence will read as hyperbole right up until you sit down with what Angus Taylor actually announced from the dispatch box last night. The Coalition, he told the country, will strip non-citizens of access to the NDIS, Jobseeker, Youth Allowance and the Family Tax Benefit. He was explicit, and this is the bit Canberra’s press gallery has not properly digested: the policy includes permanent residents. Welfare for citizens only.

The political logic, as it will have been drawn up on a whiteboard somewhere in the Opposition Leader’s office, runs like this. One Nation just demolished us in Farrer. Hanson’s primary vote has been climbing for two years. The base is bleeding out the right flank. So we go and meet them there. We pick up her policy folder and we read straight from it.

Pauline herself said the quiet part out loud the morning after the speech. The Coalition, she observed with no small amount of satisfaction, has “finally seen the light.” She was being generous. What the Liberals have actually done is sign a public confession that they no longer have a project of their own. They have outsourced their policy to a minor party that exists, almost entirely, to feed on their decline.

But I want to leave Canberra’s tactical theatre to one side for a moment, because the truly remarkable thing about this announcement is not that it cedes ground to Hanson. It is that Angus Taylor, member for a regional seat carved out of grazing country in the southern tablelands, has misread who actually lives in his country.

The country he is governing for

As of late 2025, Australia had roughly 27.7 million residents. Around 2.9 million of those were temporary visa holders, students, graduate visa holders, working holiday makers, skilled temporaries. Another 1.5 to 2 million were permanent residents who had not yet taken citizenship. Add in the New Zealanders living here for decades on Special Category Visas, and you arrive at something in the order of 4.5 to 5 million non-citizen residents. Roughly one in six people in the country.

That is the headline number. The more important number is the one underneath it. Among permanent migrants who arrived under skilled and family programs, ABS settlement data tells us that as of 2021 only around 59 per cent had taken up citizenship. The other 41 per cent were sitting in queues, deferring the test, waiting on documents, or simply living their lives as PRs because the immediate utility of a citizenship ceremony, when you already have full work rights and a Medicare card, is not obvious from inside the household.

So in the Australia that exists in 2026, not the Australia of Angus Taylor’s electorate office, but the country as it is actually structured, you have a very large population of non-citizen residents who are economically productive, who pay tax, who have raised children here, and who are deeply embedded in families that include, wait for it…..citizens.

That last bit is the bit Taylor has not thought about.

Who actually votes

Non-citizens do not vote. That is the entire premise on which last night’s policy was constructed. If you punish a group that has no representation at the ballot box, you cannot lose votes among them, and you can pick up votes among the people who resent them. Clean tactical logic. The kind of logic you can sell to a focus group of disaffected ex-Liberals in Wagga in about forty minutes.

The problem is that this assumes non-citizens live in some kind of demographic quarantine. They do not. They live in families. And those families vote.

I grew up in Footscray, then Northcote, then Meadow Heights. Greek household, Greek street, Greek shopping strip. My parents arrived in the wave that filled the factories of inner Melbourne in the 1950s and 60s. They worked. They bought houses. They raised children. And a striking number of them never naturalised. Not because they were politically alienated. Because the cost-benefit ledger of citizenship, for a woman who left school at twelve in a village in the Peloponnese and now worked the cutting floor at a clothing factory in Brunswick, came out as: what would change?

Nothing on the kitchen table would change. Nothing in the pay packet would change. The children, born here, would be citizens by operation of birth. The household would vote. The family would be represented. The yiayia would not need to sit a test about prime ministers she had never heard of to participate in the Australia she had already built with her hands.

That household pattern, a mix of citizens and non-citizens under one roof, with the voting members effectively representing the whole, is not a historical curiosity. It is the operating template of post-war migrant Australia, and it is alive and well in the suburbs that decide elections.

The three-generation household, 2026 edition

Drive through Tarneit. Through Truganina, Kalkallo, Craigieburn. Schofields, Marsden Park, Riverstone. Box Hill, Clayton, Springvale. Wentworthville, Toongabbie, Blacktown. You will find, with statistical regularity, three-generation households. Grandparents on partner or parent visas, sometimes never destined to naturalise. Parents on permanent residency, working their way through the citizenship queue or simply not bothering yet. Children born here, or arrived young enough to have already been naturalised, enrolled to vote, working part-time in aged care or logistics or retail while they finish a TAFE qualification or a commerce degree.

In a great many of these households, the adult children are on the roll while the grandparents are not. It is exactly the structural shape of the post-WW2 migrant family that my parents’ generation grew up inside. The citizen kids vote for the household. They vote with their parents and grandparents in mind. They vote, very deliberately, for the people in their family who cannot.

You strip the NDIS from a permanent resident and you have not touched a single voter directly. You have touched their daughter, who does their Services Australia paperwork. Their son, who took the day off to drive his mother to the assessment. Their nephew, citizen, enrolled, who watched his autistic cousin lose his therapist because a man in Canberra decided welfare was for passports only.

You strip Family Tax Benefit from a PR family and you have not touched a single voter directly. You have touched the citizen daughter sitting at the kitchen table doing the family budget for her parents because her father’s English is not strong enough for MyGov.

You strip Jobseeker from a non-citizen and the family below them absorbs the cost. The citizen brother working two jobs covers the rent. The citizen sister-in-law puts the groceries on her card. The household carries it. And the household votes.

What Taylor has actually done…and it’s electoral suicide.

The Liberal Party’s only credible path back into metropolitan Australia runs directly through these households. The aspirational small business owner in Box Hill. The Indian-Australian engineer in Wentworthville. The Filipina nurse in Blacktown. The Sri Lankan accountant in Glen Waverley. The Chinese-Australian dentist in Doncaster. These are people the modern Liberal Party desperately needs and has been bleeding for a decade.

Taylor has just told every one of them that in his Australia, their parents are second-class. Their grandparents are second-class. The disability support their nephew relies on is conditional on a passport. The family payment their sister survives on while her PR application sits in a Home Affairs queue that has not moved in two years is gone the day he takes office.

He thinks he is chasing Hanson voters in Farrer. He has not, evidently, considered that the seats he needs to actually form government, Bennelong, Reid, Banks, Chisholm, Menzies, Aston, Tangney, Hasluck, are precisely the seats where this policy will read as a declaration of hostility against the household. Not the individual. The household.

This is the analytical hole at the centre of contemporary Liberal strategy. They keep modelling the voter as an atomised unit, then designing policy that scorches the social fabric around that voter. And they keep being surprised when the voter, who turns out to be a daughter, a brother, a citizen son-in-law of someone the policy has just kicked, walks into a polling booth and punishes them for it.

The historic miscalculation

There is a version of this policy that a competent centre-right party could have run. Tighten the wait times. Recalibrate the four-year newly-arrived resident’s waiting period that already exists for most welfare. Make a structured argument about contributory entitlement. None of that would have generated a single percentage point of Hanson defection, because Hanson voters are not actually interested in policy granularity. But it would have left the migrant household intact as a future Liberal constituency.

That is not the policy Taylor announced. He announced a blanket exclusion of permanent residents from the major welfare programs of the Commonwealth. He did it on national television. He did it with the explicit framing that non-citizens are a fiscal problem to be solved. And he did it in a country where roughly one in six residents is a non-citizen, and a much larger share than that lives in a household with at least one non-citizen sitting at the dinner table.

The Hanson vote he is chasing exists, broadly, in a part of the country where this household structure is rare. The seats he needs to win government exist in a part of the country where this household structure is the norm.

A party that does not understand this distinction is not a party in opposition. It is a party in managed decline. Rapid decline.

The second-last budget reply

I opened with the prediction that this will possibly be the second-last budget reply delivered by a Liberal MP. I want to be clear about what I mean by that. I do not mean the party is about to dissolve. Parties of the centre-right have great institutional durability. They have money, they have media patronage, they have a base of habitual voters in the wealthier corners of the country who will vote for the candidate with the blue rosette regardless of who that candidate is.

What I mean is that the role of *alternative government*, the credible claim to one day take the Treasury benches, is what is dying. That status is conferred by the cities. It is conferred by the outer-suburban migrant households the Coalition has spent the last decade insulting and is now, with this announcement, actively trying to dispossess. Take that status away and what you have left is not an opposition. It is a permanent third party of regional grievance, fighting Hanson for the same shrinking pool of votes, while Labor governs the country, preparing to face the next emerging opposition party, One Nation.

Last night was the moment the Liberal Party formally committed to that future. It will take one more election to confirm it. After that, the budget replies will be delivered by someone else.