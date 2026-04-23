It used to be rare for the political/media class and ordinary Australians to be talking about the same thing. Whatever was exciting to those focused on Canberra machinations tended to be thoroughly irrelevant to everyone else.

The consequence was that, occasionally, very important things were missed by the people we speak to every night in focus groups.

One stark example: participants would tell us they couldn’t afford basic care because there were no bulk-billing doctors they could easily reach. When we asked whether they’d heard of Medicare Urgent Care Clinics, many, if not most, outer suburban and regional participants had not.

I often think about what it means for a polity when a government cannot communicate basic, urgent things to its citizens.

The (often unbearable) noise and perverse algorithmic incentives of our fragmented, atomised information ecosystems go a long way to explaining why this is so.

If we understand inflation as essentially too much currency chasing too little stuff, we must now understand the collapsing information economy in similar terms: too much degraded, devalued information is chasing too few units of attentional capacity.

Our qualitative research shows clearly that what used to work — whether organic or paid, persuasive or informational — no longer cuts through. Radically new approaches are needed.

But there is something deeper going on as well.

We often talk about the collapse in institutional trust, and we’re now seeing it accelerate.

People in positions of power — government, politicians more broadly, traditional media, business — are seen as an out group not to be trusted, and their communications are dismissed accordingly, if they’re seen at all.

The algorithm is well aware of the disdain and disgust most people feel, and in seeking to maximise platform engagement, it simply won’t bother users with most content from these players. When things do slip through, they’re ignored.

This is why traditional approaches to messaging no longer work. Almost all the traditional messaging we’ve been testing gets dismissed as partisan, “cringey”, and/or alienating — if it’s understood at all.

Then Trump’s impacts on the world began to be felt: general chaos, tariffs, his Iran war.

Even news avoiders couldn’t avoid the real-world impacts of news content. The political class’s interests had forced their way into the consciousness of the rest of us.

But the reverse hadn’t been the case. The pain of collapsing living standards that I hear about every night, the fears around tears in the social fabric — these just haven’t been interesting to those in positions of power.

Until now. Something has shifted.

A couple of years back, young men began citing certain stats in our groups. These had originated with the Australia Institute but had been filtered through content creators, led by Punters Politics’ Konrad Benjamin. Before him, Purple Pingers, aka Jordan van den Lamb, and his discussion of the thoroughly broken state of our housing also made regular appearances.

However, those in power were far more worried about the “politics” or “optics” of other things. One example was whether the government was tough enough on asylum seekers — something I can guarantee you simply never came up in any focus group, even among the most far right.

So it is fascinating to watch Benjamin and others simply force the public’s fury over our current tax policy settings into the consciousness of those in power.

And when I hear journalists report that those in government seems more concerned about keeping trading partners like Japan (and associated business interests) happy than about the electoral consequences of failing to engage in profound structural tax reform, I’m reminded of Hemingway’s line about how one goes bankrupt: “first gradually, then suddenly.”

Last year, it was harder to see how, exactly, this might play out (beyond the rise of populism) when I wrote Labor’s Incrementalism: The Centre Cannot Hold. It’s becoming somewhat clearer now.

In 2019, even though Morrison was hailed as a political genius, the Liberals were supposedly the natural party of government.

Then 2022 happened.

And after that, 2025.

And then the One Nation surge.

Viktor Orbán remade every institution in Hungary to serve him and his cronies. He began a global competitive authoritarian network. He seemed to be guaranteed power forever.

Then Peter Magyar and his grand coalition happened.

Poland had been in a similar situation before Donald Tusk.

There are so many examples that should remind Labor that their thumping majority may not be a forever scenario.

Labor was not elected in 2025 on the basis of deep approval from the electorate. They won because Dutton and Trump were terrifying. Labor simply struck people as the surest way to safeguard against Trumpism’s local franchisee.

Today, Labor seems to be banking on the Greens and independents continuing to struggle to cut through, and the Liberals pursuing their quest for self-immolation.

That’s quite a bet.

Indeed, we are now seeing what happens when the Greens, independents and key players in civil society coordinate.

People across the country, in regional and city areas, are citing a Canberra Senator as an example of a politician actually advocating in the public interest. The extent of David Pocock’s cut through has genuinely surprised us.

The issue of taxing fossil fuels fairly is no longer simply something the public (including climate sceptics) want, while the political/media class focuses on something else entirely.

Because of coordination, now everyone is forced to focus on it.

Labor may still refuse to act on fossil fuel taxation. It may feel it has more to fear from business and trade interests than from the electorate. But that is only true in an environment in which there is no coordination and cross-amplification.

Add to this coordination scenario an Andrew Hastie takeover of the Liberal Party. His willingness to buck convention would not only enable him to embrace populist economics but, perhaps, to coordinate on some key issues with those on the progressive side.

That is, should Labor decide to leave fossil fuel tax settings as they are, they will cement perceptions that they are the party of big business in a climate of growing fury at corporate predation.

Many in the commentariat like to remind us that we are at the end of various supply chains and must keep our fossil fuel exporters sweet as we try to secure guarantees around refined fuels and other essential supplies.

Where this may seem tactically smart, it may prove strategically catastrophic.

Any time anyone in government says we cannot afford to fund something a voter thinks is important, that voter will immediately be reminded of the fossil fuel billions left on the table.

And this will likely be another open door on which a coordinated campaign will be able to push.

For Labor, for now, this is all happening gradually.