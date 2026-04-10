There is a word that gets used a lot in political commentary right now, realignment and like most words deployed too frequently, even by me, it is beginning to lose its edge. That would be a mistake. What is happening across Western democracies is not a normal cyclical correction. It is not voters punishing an incumbent before resetting. It is something structurally different, and the pace of it is unlike anything the post-war order has produced.

The last time politics moved this fast, this violently, the 1930s remade the ideological map of the developed world in under a decade. Parties that had governed for generations collapsed. New formations, some democratic, some emphatically not, rose to fill the void. What connected the leaders who survived and flourished in that moment was not policy sophistication or administrative competence. It was combatancy. The willingness to name an enemy, offer a cause, and fight for it without apology.

We have spent eighty years constructing a political culture that was, in many ways, a deliberate response to that era. The long settled period from 1945 to the COVID19 pandemic produced institutions designed to smooth edges, build consensus, and reward management over confrontation. It produced a leadership culture that prized the ability to govern from the centre, to absorb competing interests, to project calm. That culture served a purpose. For a long time, it worked.

It is now a liability.

Voters across the democratic world are not, in the main, looking for administrators. They are looking for combatants. Not performers, that distinction matters but genuine fighters who are visibly willing to absorb hostility in defence of a position, who can prosecute an argument rather than triangulate around it, and who treat politics as something worth fighting over. The managers and the consensus-seekers are being punished not simply because their specific policies are wrong, but because they are seen as the custodians of an economic policy framework that has produced a generation of declining living standards, entrenched asset inequality, and structured financial stress. Their competence is not in question. Their loyalty is and voters have concluded it is not to them.

Within the Australian centre-right, almost nobody has grasped this. The Coalition’s default mode remains transactional and managerial, calibrated for an electorate that no longer exists in the proportions that made that approach viable. The party’s instinct, when confronted with the rise of One Nation and the structural haemorrhage of its base to harder-edged alternatives, has been to offer policy mimicry rather than authentic contest. That doesn’t work. Voters who want combatancy can spot an imitation of it immediately.

There are exceptions. Matt Canavan and Andrew Hastie are both, in different registers, genuine articles. Hastie is prepared to name the economic villains of deindustrialisation, the financialisation of the economy, the managed decline of industrial communities, in a way that most of his colleagues find professionally uncomfortable. Canavan in many ways is similar. Both possess something rare in contemporary centre-right politics, the capacity to hold ground under pressure, to absorb the social cost of being ideologically legible.

In 2026, that quality may be the only thing that matters on the right. One Nation is not winning votes simply because of its policy positions. It is winning them because it offers an emotional register, grievance dignified, enemies named, cause prosecuted, that the Coalition has systematically abandoned. The party that can match that register authentically, rather than simulate it awkwardly, will determine the medium-term shape of the Australian right.

But to analyse this purely as a right-wing phenomenon is to miss half the story, and arguably the more consequential half.

The same forces producing combatant politics on the right are building, more slowly, but unmistakably, an equivalent pressure on the left. And the evidence for it is no longer theoretical. It is arriving in election results across multiple democracies, in forms that the institutional centre-left has not yet seriously grappled with.

In New York City in 2025, Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, who entered the mayoral race as a decided longshot, won against a field of credentialed, well-resourced centrists. He did not win by moderating. He won by fighting. His platform treated the housing crisis not as a policy challenge requiring managed reform, but as a moral emergency with identifiable authors, landlords, financiers, and the political class that had protected them. His campaign had an enemy, a cause, and a candidate willing to prosecute both without apology. The Democratic establishment of the most powerful city in the world found itself unable to generate a figure capable of matching the emotional register he offered. That result did not happen in a vacuum. It happened because the demand for it had been building for years in precisely the demographic, young, urban, economically locked out, that Australian politics is watching accumulate on the left side of its own ledger.

In the United Kingdom, the 2024 general election produced a result that the headline numbers, a landslide Labour victory, partially obscured. The Greens quadrupled their parliamentary representation, winning four seats on a platform that positioned them explicitly to Labour’s left on economic questions, and their national vote share significantly outperformed expectations. More telling than the seats won was where the votes came from: disproportionately young, disproportionately renters, disproportionately concentrated in areas where the cost of living had most visibly outpaced the capacity of institutional politics to respond. These were not protest votes cast in despair. They were directional votes, expressing a preference for a harder-edged, enemy-naming politics that Labour under Keir Starmer, a figure almost perfectly optimised for the managerial consensus mode, was constitutionally incapable of providing. This trend again was repeated at the by-election in Gorton Denton, where in the heart of working class Manchester, the Greens again provided a home for the young and diverse looking for more of the same.

Across Europe the pattern repeats. In Germany, the hard left BSW movement, despite its internal contradictions, drew substantial support from voters, many of them former SPD, who had concluded that the social democratic tradition had become the administrative arm of an economic settlement responsible for their decline. In France, La France Insoumise under Mélenchon has consolidated a left-combatant position that, whatever its internal contradictions and the significant toxicity that now attaches to its leader personally, has structurally altered what the French left sounds like. The Socialists’ recent recovery under Glucksmann has challenged LFI’s dominance, but it has done so by partially adopting its emotional register, by becoming harder-edged, rather than by returning to the managed centrism of past years. Even LFI’s opponents on the left are now fighting on its terrain.

The common thread is not ideology in any precise doctrinal sense. It is temperament. It is the willingness to say that the current economic arrangements have authors, that those authors have names, and that the purpose of political power is to confront them rather than accommodate them. This realignment will not stop at the ballot box. The media class that assumed its capacity to set political agendas remained intact is confronting the uncomfortable reality that the voters now determining electoral outcomes largely do not consume, trust, or respond to them. Corporations accustomed to managing political risk through relationships with centrist governments are facing a world in which the political actors with real momentum regard corporate influence not as a stakeholder consideration but as an adversary. Neither has a ready answer to that problem right now.

The generation driving this pressure in Australia is one that politics has not yet fully reckoned with.

Gen Z are the most politically activated cohort to enter the electorate in decades. They are also, as a group, the least attached to the institutional arrangements of the post-war settlement, including Labor, its party machine, and the broad-church Labor tradition that managed the Australian left for a century. They did not grow up with Hawke-Keating as a reference point for what progressive government can accomplish. They grew up with stagnant real wages, asset prices that put home ownership structurally out of reach, and a sense that the people running the country’s institutions, regardless of which party nominally controlled them, were optimising for a world that had already passed, and for the generation that had already won.

Right now, Gen Z sits across a mixture of Greens and Labor, with the weight shifting depending on geography and the specific texture of local anger. The Greens capture the more ideologically coherent end, voters who want enemies named (the landlord class, the fossil fuel sector, the corporate capture of government) and are prepared to accept the cost of being in permanent opposition in order to maintain that clarity. Labor captures a portion who remain attached to the idea of actually governing, of operating within rather than against institutional structures.

What neither party has yet produced is what the right is beginning to find in figures like Canavan and Hastie: a genuine left combatant of sufficient scale and political skill to synthesise those two impulses, the willingness to name enemies and the ambition to actually win.

This is the defining political vacancy on the Australian left, and it will not remain unfilled indefinitely. Mamdani in New York did not emerge from nowhere. He was the product of years of organised political energy, in housing activism, in unions, in community organising, that eventually crystallised around a figure with the skill to carry it into an electoral contest. The energy equivalent in Australia is present. The crystallisation has not yet occurred.

They have no natural home yet. As my Brahmin Left piece argued, Labor’s response to the slow drift of its traditional working-class base was to execute a substitution, replacing the old Anglo-Australian outer-suburban coalition with the multicultural communities of Melbourne’s outer west and north-west, communities that brought strong family-based voting patterns and a deep historical attachment to Labor as the party of fairness. For a time, it worked. But the 2022 Victorian state election showed the seams beginning to split, with the non-major party vote swelling across those same corridors, Werribee, Melton, Broadmeadows, in ways that received almost no serious analysis inside the Labor movement. The Gen Z voter in those communities is not the inner-city Greens voter. They are not looking for the cultural vocabulary of the progressive professional class. They are looking for someone who will fight about the things that are actually making their lives harder, the cost of rent, the length of the commute, the sense that the system is tilted against people who work for wages rather than own assets. The Greens, as currently constituted, cannot reach them. Labor, as currently oriented, is not speaking their language. That is an enormous political vacancy.

This is the deeper significance of what is happening across Western democracies right now. It is not simply that the right has found its combatants and the left has not. It is that the demand for combatancy is structurally symmetrical, it exists with equal force on both sides of the ledger, generated by the same underlying conditions and whichever side of politics figures out how to meet it first, and most authentically, will exercise decisive power over the decade ahead.

On the right, the race is already underway in Australia. One Nation has established the emotional register; the question is whether the Coalition produces figures who can match it with institutional legitimacy. Canavan and Hastie suggest the talent exists. Whether the party’s culture will allow it to flourish is another question entirely.

On the left, the race has barely started here, but the international results are a leading indicator, not a curiosity. Mamdani in New York, the UK Greens, the broader European left insurgency: these are not isolated local events. They are early data points in a pattern that will eventually arrive with full force in Australian politics. Gen Z is an enormous political energy in search of a political form. The party or figure that builds the architecture to contain and direct that energy, that finds a way to speak the language of genuine contest without the cultural exclusions that limit the Greens’ reach, will not be a minor player on the Australian left. They will be its future.

The 1930s rewrote the political map because the institutional parties of the centre were too slow to recognise what the electorate was demanding. Their management was competent. Their loyalty to the economic status quo was not in doubt. That was precisely the problem. The smart money in 2026 is on history being unkind to those who make the same mistake twice.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​