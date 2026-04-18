Australia has never quite become the country its geography says it should be. A continental economy sitting inside Asia, with the institutional depth, skills base and strategic real estate to be a genuine regional heavyweight. Every generation, the door opens to that role. Every generation, something slams it shut again.

One handbrake explains more of this than any other. The economic and demographic logic of the continent is unambiguous: Australia needs to scale, integrate more deeply with its region, and keep the migration pipeline open. Every time the country moves in that direction, a social and political panic arrives and pulls the brake. It has happened in every generation since the Second World War.

The numbers are blunt. Australia had 7.5 million people in 1945. It has 27 million today. Nearly all of that growth is migration, new arrivals and the children born to them here. The industrial base of the 50s and 60s was built by European migrants. The services economy of the 80s and 90s by Asian ones. Aged care, construction, healthcare, tech and the university sector today run on the same pipeline. When Australians argue about whether migration is working, they are really arguing about whether the country they live in should exist.

And yet the panic keeps returning, with the same architecture and a rotating cast of targets. Each iteration does measurable damage. It kinks the skilled migration pipeline at exactly the moments the economy needs it open. It tells existing diaspora communities, the country’s single biggest source of soft power into Asia, that their belonging is conditional. It signals to Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Seoul and Beijing that Australia is a country that tolerates Asians rather than one that lives among them. That signal has cost us trade, investment, students, talent and standing, quietly and cumulatively, for decades.

It also eats political bandwidth. Every cycle we spend re-litigating whether a particular migrant cohort belongs is a cycle we don’t spend on productivity, housing supply, industrial capability or a serious regional strategy. That is the actual price of the handbrake.

I think about this every time another round starts. Partly because the pattern is unmissable once you’ve lived through a few rotations of it. Partly because I grew up inside one of them.

I was born in Footscray and spent my first years in Northcote. In both suburbs I was cocooned. Wog kids everywhere. Greek at home, Greek at the shops, Greek at the kitchen tables of every household on the street. Racism was a word adults used about a country I’d never seen.

Then we moved to Meadow Heights.

Meadow Heights in the 80s sat at the hard edge of Melbourne. A Housing Commission estate built on the old Broadmeadows North paddocks. Anglo working-class families on one side of the line, newly-arrived migrants on the other. The level of racism was off the charts. Walking to and from school always involved a fight. Wog bashing wasn’t a phrase, it was a weekly timetable.

On two separate occasions, teenage Anglo kids forced their way into our house, trashed what they could reach, and ran off before our parents got home. That was the texture of the place. It forced newly-arrived migrants and the children of migrants to do what frightened people have always done: organise and fight back. It shaped the street politics of the area. The King Street Boys, the Anglo side, against the Black Dragons, a coalition of Greeks, Turks, Croats, whoever was getting bashed that week. By the mid-80s, nearly every suburb seemed to have a dojo. Kids were joining karate, kung fu and taekwondo, and boxing classes, not for the trophies but because the footpath was a theatre and you needed to be ready for the next act.

I think about Meadow Heights every time an Australian politician announces that this particular migrant wave is different. That *this* time, the newcomers won’t fit. They always say it. And the country has always said it back.

The pattern is older than any of us

Post-war Australia needed bodies. It sold the program to a reluctant public on the basis that the migrants would be British. When fewer than 7,000 Britons signed up, Canberra turned to the displaced persons camps of Europe and ended up importing Italians, Greeks, Poles, Latvians, Hungarians and Yugoslavs into a country that had spent sixty years telling itself it was an outpost of Britain.

The migrants arrived and were warehoused. Bonegilla, in north-east Victoria, processed around 300,000 of them between 1947 and 1971. Conditions were grim, work was scarce, and in 1952 the Italians rioted over the food and the unemployment. The government sent 200 soldiers to put it down. The press called it the “spaghetti riot”. In 1961, the Italians and Germans went again, smashing the employment office, erecting signs that read *Bonegilla, place of no hope*. Six Germans and five Italians were arrested. The riot was covered across Europe and helped kill the Italian migration agreement.

The Australians who lived near these camps wrote to the papers complaining that the new arrivals had been given Italian cooks and olive oil. My kids are still called dagoes, one Greek railway worker told a community leader in the same period.

That was the first wave’s welcome.

Same script, different actors

The Southern European cohort copped it through the 60s and 70s. In Broadmeadows, where I would later live, Anglo-working-class youth gangs called the Sharpies ran the streets. A former Victorian Labor Minister, Theo Theophanous has written about it: if you looked like a wog, you were a target by default. The Sharpies were later replaced by other tribes, skinheads, punks, bogans and in the estates where migrants were densest the response was what I watched happen in Meadow Heights. Defensive formations, street-level retaliation, and eventually the dojos.

In March 1984, Professor Geoffrey Blainey stood up at a Rotary Club lunch in Warrnambool and announced that Asian immigration was running ahead of public opinion. The Warrnambool Standard picked it up. The Age picked it up from the Standard. Within a week, the country was debating whether Indo-Chinese refugees, people we had taken in because we had helped wreck their country, were being imposed on a population that didn’t want them. Blainey warned of “invaded neighbourhoods” and suburbs on the “front line”. Malcolm Fraser, who had actually taken the refugees, later said Blainey’s speech began the race debate that ended in Tampa.

Twelve years after Warrnambool, Pauline Hanson stood up in the House of Representatives for her maiden speech and said Australia was “in danger of being swamped by Asians”. She said they formed ghettos and didn’t assimilate. The quote became the most repeated line in modern Australian political memory. John Howard declined to condemn it. He won the following election and, crucially, he won it by absorbing a sanitised version of her argument into his own.

Then came Tampa. In August 2001, a Norwegian freighter carrying 433 rescued Hazara asylum seekers was refused entry to Christmas Island. Howard boarded the ship with the SAS. Six weeks later, in the lead-up to the election, his ministers claimed the passengers on another boat had thrown their children overboard. The Senate later found it was false. The photographs that ran on every front page had been taken after the boat had sunk. Howard won. *We will decide who comes to this country.*

December 2005: Cronulla. Text messages circulating in Sydney’s beach suburbs called for “Leb and wog bashing day”. Alan Jones read them out on 2GB across the week and called for a “community show of force”. ACMA later found the broadcasts were likely to incite violence and vilify Lebanese and Middle-Eastern Australians. Five thousand people arrived at the beach. The second-generation Lebanese Australians at the centre of the panic were, almost without exception, born and raised in this country.

March 2016: a fight at the Moomba Festival was retrofitted, within days, into a pan-ethnic crime wave. The Herald Sun ran 173 stories mentioning “Apex” in twelve months. A third of them included the words “African” or “Sudanese”. Victoria Police said the gang was essentially a social-media brand. Peter Dutton said Melburnians were “scared to go out to restaurants”. The Liberal Party ran the 2018 Victorian state election on it and lost in a landslide. The coverage collapsed the day after the election was called. So did the ‘panic’.

What doesn’t change

Each wave of this has the same architecture. A migrant cohort arrives. A cohort of Australians, usually the ones living nearest to them, often themselves working-class and under economic pressure, reacts. A media outlet finds the temperature and turns up the heat. A politician sees the readings and runs on it. And a generation of migrant kids learns, the way I learned walking home from school in Meadow Heights, that the country they were born in does not regard them as entirely its own.

The targets rotate. Italians. Greeks. Vietnamese. Chinese. Afghan. Lebanese. Sudanese. Muslim. The script barely changes. *They form ghettos. They don’t assimilate. They bring their culture here. They’re taking our jobs, our houses, our safety, our beaches.* Every time, the sentence is delivered as though it has just been discovered. Every time, it is a re-run.

What I remember about Meadow Heights, the fights, the home invasions, the broken bones, is not an Australian story about the 80s. It is the Australian story, full stop. It is what happens on the ground when the top of the national conversation decides that a particular group of newcomers is the problem. It happened to the Italians at Bonegilla, to the Greeks, to the Vietnamese in the flats of Footscray, to the Lebanese on Cronulla beach, to the South Sudanese in Melbourne.

We never seem to remember that we already ran this experiment. And we never seem to notice that the people doing the fighting in the streets, on both sides, are almost always the ones who lost the argument about whose country this was going to be.

I know, because I grew up in the middle of one of those panics. And because decades later, I still notice when some politicians start warming up the same engine.

When the cycle comes around again and it will, the damage will not stop at the suburb. Australia has already seen what targeted economic coercion looks like from its most important trading partner. Across 2020–22, Beijing tariffed wine at 218 per cent, suspended beef, locked out barley, left lobster rotting on Chinese tarmacs and turned coal ships around at port. Industries are still rebuilding from a single round of it. This was a direct response to the Morrison Government’s ‘anti-China narrative, as they hunted for votes, but lost Australian industry millions.

The national response was to diversify markets and deepen ties across the region. Our diaspora is that diversification. Every migrant community in this country is a live network of trade, family and professional links into the region Australia now has to operate inside, not alongside. A country that keeps running panics against its own diaspora is a country that keeps cutting its own lines of economic defence in the decade it will need them most.